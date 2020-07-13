AllHipHop
Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

AllHipHop Staff

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith has set a new Facebook Watch viewing record after coming clean about her affair with singer August Alsina in an episode of her Red Table Talk show.

The actress sat down with her husband, Will Smith, for a candid chat about their marriage, during which she confessed to embarking on a romance with Alsina during a secret separation around 2016.

The Red Table Talk special, titled "Jada Brings Herself to the Table," debuted on Friday and drew more than 15 million views in its first 24 hours online - becoming the platform's most-viewed original episode within a 24-hour period.

It easily smashed the previous record-holder, another revealing installment of Red Table Talk, from 2019.

That episode, which drew 7.6 million views in its first 24 hours, featured Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, speaking out for the first time about her cheating scandal with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

At the time, he had been in an on/off relationship with Kylie's big sister, Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his baby daughter, True. 

