Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith recently announced that she is calling herself to the Red Table Talk. The Girls Trip actress has been engulfed in an extramarital affair scandal involving R&B singer August Alsina, and she apparently plans to discuss it on her Facebook Watch show.

Besides a representative for Pinkett Smith saying Alsina's allegations are “absolutely not true," the 48-year-old wife of Will Smith has not directly addressed the situation. It appears her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, offered her own thoughts.

Banfield-Norris uploaded a message on her Instagram page which seemed to be a response to the public reaction to the Pinkett Smith/Alsina scandal. The Red Table Talk co-host left the comment rather vague.

"Get rid of the pedestal you put people on. Recognize that people are only people with flaws and imperfections just like you and me. Do that and you'll be much happier cause guess what??? They already are! Sleep well, beloveds! #KeepItPushin’," posted Banfield-Norris. 

