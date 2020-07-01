Jada Pinkett Smith's Rep Reportedly Denies Romantic Relationship With August Alsina

The Twittersphere is buzzing with rumors, innuendo, and questions.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith's name is the #1 trending topic on Twitter this morning. A lot of social media users are discussing the actress/media personality's alleged romantic relationship with August Alsina.

The rumors began circulating on the platform again after Alsina's interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee went viral. During the Q & A, the singer appeared to confirm that he did date Pinkett Smith at some point.

"I actually sat down with [Jada's husband Will Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism. He gave me his blessing," Alsina told Yee.

Pinkett Smith is now reportedly denying that she and Alsina were ever involved in a non-platonic way. Page Six posted an article where the outlet claimed a representative for the Red Table Talk host stated the allegations were “absolutely not true.”

The speculation of a possible intimate relationship involving August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith first peaked back in 2019 when Alsina released a song titled "Nunya." Listeners assumed the record was a confession about the New Orleans native being in love with the married woman.

Alsina responded by writing, "The Song is not about Jada. It’s simply JUST A SONG, & a free artistic expression of a made up narrative already put in place by its ORIGINAL format. Thank you for all of your love around the music & more is to come but please know that Me & my BEST (@jadapinkettsmith)are good!!! & We will always be, 4Life! We’ve been talking eryday while all this has taken place. 🗣Now yal stop trippin’. lol ..U know We got BiG ❤️LoVe for the Goddess over on this side.