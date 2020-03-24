AllHipHop
Jadakiss Discusses The Difficulty Of Listening To His Song "Closure"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rap veteran talks about his latest project.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, The Lox member Jadakiss returned with a new solo effort titled Ignatius. The Def Jam-released album closes with the track "Closure" featuring Chayse.

Jadakiss spoke to Rap Life with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beat 1 about Ignatius being dedicated to his late friend/A&R Ignatius "Icepick Jay" Jackson. He also explained why it is still so difficult to listen to "Closure."

"The song really actually makes a tear drop for me. That's from listening to it now, even to when recording it. The first take they had to bring me water and a paper towel and all that," said Jada. "Even early stages of every time I would listen to it, I couldn't listen to it." 

The Yonkers, New York native also discussed writing "Victory" lyrics for Sean "Diddy" Combs and unreleased Detox lyrics for Dr. Dre. Additionally, Jadakiss broke down collaborating with Pusha T, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Hitmaka, and Rick Ross for Ignatius.

