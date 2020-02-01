Jadakiss Pays Tribute To Late Manager With New Album "Ignatius"

(AllHipHop News) Rap legend Jadakiss has announced plans for his new solo album.

The Lox cofounder's new album Ignatius is due out February 28th via Def Jam.

Jada's fifth solo album is named after his former manager and good friend Ignatius "Ice Pick Jay" Jackson, who died in 2017.

The first single from the Ignatius is titled "Kisses To The Sky," as a tribute to his first three solo albums Kiss the Game Goodbye (2001), Kiss Of Death (2004), and The Last Kiss (2009).

Ignatius is Jadakiss's first solo album in five years. His last effort, Top Five Dead Or Alive was a hit and debuted at #1 on the R & B hip-hop charts.

Check out the new video for "Kisses To The Sky," which features Rick Ross and Emanny and pre-order the album here.