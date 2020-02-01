AllHipHop
Login

Jadakiss Pays Tribute To Late Manager With New Album "Ignatius"

Mike Winslow
by

New York rap legend Jadakiss just announced the release date for his fifth solo album, "Ignatius."

(AllHipHop News) Rap legend Jadakiss has announced plans for his new solo album.

The Lox cofounder's new album Ignatius is due out February 28th via Def Jam.

Jada's fifth solo album is named after his former manager and good friend Ignatius "Ice Pick Jay" Jackson, who died in 2017.

The first single from the Ignatius is titled "Kisses To The Sky," as a tribute to his first three solo albums Kiss the Game Goodbye (2001), Kiss Of Death (2004), and The Last Kiss (2009).

Ignatius is Jadakiss's first solo album in five years. His last effort, Top Five Dead Or Alive was a hit and debuted at #1 on the R&B hip-hop charts.

Check out the new video for "Kisses To The Sky," which features Rick Ross and Emanny and pre-order the album here.

Comments
VIDEO: Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseed35 Large gets you a star
Nicki Minaj To Make Surprising Debut On "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Declares Himself "King Of My City" On New Song
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Runninjewelz
RunninjewelzI don’t think anybody cares about your excitement level
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaFUCK LIL NAS X AND THAT LIL SUGARY ASS PINK SUIT.
Offset Beats Up Guy Who Sprayed Cardi B With Champagne
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhat type of Bitch Ass Dude won't kick the ass of a man that disrespects his wife?!?!!? Shout out to Offset!!!
Offset Addresses Being Detained At LA Shopping Center
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Drosado
Drosado“The FaZe investor” “the rhymer” why y’all always do that allhiphop? So damn annoying
Kelis Claims Pharrell And Chad Hugo Stole Her Publishing
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaNext!! https://fakazamusic.org/download-mp3/drake-future-desires/
Houston Rapper Psyco Sid Busted With A Gallon Of Lean
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
DJ Khaled Kicks Off Major Partnership With Hard Rock To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment