Jadakiss Teams Up With Slice Out Hunger, Supplying Pizza For Frontline Workers

Giving back to the community, especially to frontline workers in NY and LA, the Yonkers native joins the "Pizza vs. Pandemic" campaign.

(AllHipHop News) The support that our country’s essential workers are receiving throughout this pandemic has been tremendous.

Even the simplest of acts, such as buying breakfast or lunch, have truly helped frontline workers at such a critical time. Joining the long list of people contributing is the veteran rapper, Jadakiss.

This past week, the New York Hip Hop icon and Yonkers NY native, teamed up with Slice Out Hunger for their “Pizza vs Pandemic” campaign.

Their mission is to deliver pizza to New York and Los Angeles hospitals, providing meals for frontliners fighting COVID-19.

“In this time of tragedy and confusing in the world, I would like to say thank you to the Healthcare Workers on the frontline in both New York and Los Angeles for all their efforts to help those suffering from COVID-19," shared Jada on his social media platforms.

Launched back in March, the “Pizza vs Pandemic” campaign has already raised over $400,000 to fund its pizza deliveries.

Any additional money raised by the volunteer-run organization will directly impact the communities they serve.

Jadakiss has shared the direct donation page with his fans to spread the support as well.