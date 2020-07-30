Jaden Explains Struggle With Anxiety During Pandemic

Jaden opened up about his mental health during the pandemic during a recent interview.

(AllHipHop News) Jaden Smith has been struggling with "really crazy" anxiety throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The 22-year-old performer, who has dropped his famous surname for his music career and wants to be known as just Jaden, opened up on his recent battles with anxiety and trying to record his new album during the Covid-19 pandemic in a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"The anxiety is going through the roof for everybody, and it's crazy," he shared. "And I never really knew what anxiety was until recently, either.

"I'm just stressed about everything, and it's really crazy," Jaden added. "Sometimes it's work-related, and then sometimes, you can really see that it's that true, genuine anxiety, where it's just like anything and everything."

The "Icon" hitmaker, whose parents are Jada Pinkett-Smith and Hollywood star Will Smith, has found "talking about it with people is the best way to get over it."

After releasing albums Syre and Erys, Jaden has been working on his third record, Cool Tape Volume 3, but he admitted that recording amid the pandemic and quarantine has been "really hard."

"You can't get into the studio with anybody, you can't even get into the studio at all," he sighed. "So I have to record being inside of my house, and the engineer has to engineer me from his house, and he'll use this app to control my computer."

While he hopes the record will be released this summer, he doesn't "want to to get anyone's hopes up" and then miss the deadlines.

"I'm going to try to release the album within the summertime. It'll fit there really nicely," he added.