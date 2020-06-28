Jaden Smith Defends Willow From Perverted YouTube Star In Blackface

Shane Dawson came under fire after an old clip of him sexually fantasizing over a young Willow Smith resurfaced this weekend.

(AllHipHop News) YouTuber, Shane Dawson, is under fire after a shocking, perverted video resurfaced this weekend targeting rapper Will Smith's daughter, Willow.

In the clip, we see Dawson pretending to pleasure himself to a Radio Disney poster featuring Willow Smith - who was just 11-years-old at the time.

Dawson even references Willow’s hit single, “Whip My Hair”: “Oh, whip your hair back and forth” as he lets out a fake moan along with inappropriate thrusting motions.

On Friday, Shane posted a 20-minute video titled, “Taking Accountability,” and apologized for all of is controversial comments and videos that involved mentioning racial stereotypes, and slurs.

Shane Dawson did not mention the Willow Smith video specifically, but he did apologize for the “inappropriate” comments he’s made about children in the past.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate," Shane Dawson said.

"That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny," the disgraced Youtube star added.

As the old video circulated on social media, Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, saw the clip and had some words to say.

So did Willow’s brother, Jaden Smith.

Even if the apology was sincere, Jada and Jaden were not having it. Willow Smith has not made a statement as of yet.