Jaden Smith Drops New Song "Cabin Fever"

The musical scion is preparing to release another project.

(AllHipHop News) Summer 2020 has been filled with a lot of drama for the Smith family. The "entanglement" situation between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina forced the actress and Will Smith to address their marital status in front of the entire world.

Before that, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith blasted Shane Dawson for a resurfaced clip of the YouTuber sexualizing a then-11-year-old Willow Smith. Jaden tweeted, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU."

At least one member of the Smith household is now trying to turn the attention solely back to the art. Jaden Smith dropped the new song "Cabin Fever" today. Plus, his upcoming project, Cool Tapes Volume 3, is on the way.

"I don't know, I'm just trying to make the kids happy right now, man. That's it. I'm just trying to give them a little something-something. You know I care so much, you know? I really just have to give props and a big shout out to Burns right now for producing the record," Jaden told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The forthcoming Cool Tapes Volume 3 will be the third installment in Jaden's mixtape series. He previously released The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 in 2012 and CTV2 in 2014. CTV3 will be the performer's first full-length effort since 2019's Erys album.

"Internally for me, it doesn't differ that much because I'm still trying to make the best thing that I've ever made. It's not like, 'Yo, this is just a mixtape.' I'm still trying to make the best thing that I've ever made. Really the only distinction is the timelines I would say for me personally," explained Jaden on the difference between an album and a mixtape.

He continued, "It's like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after Erys or after Syre. This is directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, so it's in that slot. And if you're a fan of me for a long, long time, you do feel like there is that little gap that we missed where it's like, 'You went from "PCH" to "Icon Living".'”