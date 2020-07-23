AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jaden Smith Drops New Song "Cabin Fever"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The musical scion is preparing to release another project.

(AllHipHop News) Summer 2020 has been filled with a lot of drama for the Smith family. The "entanglement" situation between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina forced the actress and Will Smith to address their marital status in front of the entire world.

Before that, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith blasted Shane Dawson for a resurfaced clip of the YouTuber sexualizing a then-11-year-old Willow Smith. Jaden tweeted, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU."

At least one member of the Smith household is now trying to turn the attention solely back to the art. Jaden Smith dropped the new song "Cabin Fever" today. Plus, his upcoming project, Cool Tapes Volume 3, is on the way.

"I don't know, I'm just trying to make the kids happy right now, man. That's it. I'm just trying to give them a little something-something. You know I care so much, you know? I really just have to give props and a big shout out to Burns right now for producing the record," Jaden told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The forthcoming Cool Tapes Volume 3 will be the third installment in Jaden's mixtape series. He previously released The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 in 2012 and CTV2 in 2014. CTV3 will be the performer's first full-length effort since 2019's Erys album.

"Internally for me, it doesn't differ that much because I'm still trying to make the best thing that I've ever made. It's not like, 'Yo, this is just a mixtape.' I'm still trying to make the best thing that I've ever made. Really the only distinction is the timelines I would say for me personally," explained Jaden on the difference between an album and a mixtape.

He continued, "It's like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after Erys or after Syre. This is directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, so it's in that slot. And if you're a fan of me for a long, long time, you do feel like there is that little gap that we missed where it's like, 'You went from "PCH" to "Icon Living".'”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye Avoiding "Stolen Prayer" Showdown, Parents Say

The parents of a four-year-old child claim Kanye West is avoiding them in court over a stolen prayer.

Nolan Strong

by

ufcgvhgt

Yo Gotti Calls For Federal Hate Crime Investigation Into Attempted Lynching Of Vauhxx Booker

Indiana native Skylar Diggins-Smith also collaborated with Team ROC to put pressure on U.S. AG Barr.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Reacts To Kanye West Wanting To Do A Collaboration

Do you want to see Ye make a song with the QC star?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Gag Order In George Floyd Murder Case Lifted

The four suspected killers and their lawyers will be able to talk to the press, now that a gag order has been lifted.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Stiffone

LISTEN: J. Cole Drops Two Songs "The Lion King" And "The Climb Back"

J. Cole will no longer delay his march to a new album due to a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Fans Think J. Cole Was Rapping About Lil Pump On "Lion King On Ice"

The two rappers have a history of addressing each other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Has Amorous Eyes For Maya Jama

Drake is reportedly trying to get with Stormzy's ex!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Gets Enough Signatures To Be On Illinois' Presidential Ballot

The "Jesus Walks" rapper is working hard to have his name along-side Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... But reports say that if his wife has her way ... he will focus more on his health.

AllHipHop Staff