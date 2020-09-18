AllHipHop
Jaden Smith Looks To Help Young Activists With Snapchat's 'The Solution Committee' Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'CTV3' creator will discuss the importance of voting with "Grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi and other celebs.

(AllHipHop News) Jaden Smith is leading a new eight-episode, unscripted Snap Original series titled The Solution Committee. The actor/musician will assist young activists and his celebrity friends in exploring ways to enact important racial and social justice reforms.

Willow Smith, Common, Janelle Monáe, Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, and Phoebe Robinson will appear with Jaden Smith to discuss complex issues facing the world today. Topics such as racism, education, climate change, and voting will be covered on the show.

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote," states Jaden Smith.

The first two episodes of The Solution Committee will focus on “How To Vote” and “The Power Of Your Vote." Smith will be joined by Bieber and Shahidi as well as 21-year-old Gabe Fleisher (founder of the non-partisan organization Wake Up To Politics) and 20-year-old Winter BreeAnne (national student leader for Women’s March Youth Empower).

"Snap is committed to bringing our community shows that connect them to the issues they care about most," says Sean Mills, Snap's Head of Content. "We're inspired by the work of Jaden and these young activists to spark real conversation and action that can create change, and we are thrilled to partner again with Westbrook Media to bring this powerful series to Snapchat."

The Solution Committee is being produced by Westbrook Media. The program is scheduled to premiere on September 21, ahead of National Voter Registration Day on September 22 and Election Day on November 3. New episodes will air Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Snapchat’s Discover page and will include swipe-ups at the end to register to vote.

"On top of being a world-class entertainer, Jaden has dedicated so much of his life to finding innovative ways to shine a light on injustice," said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. "Beyond encouraging young people to vote, Jaden and his friends show why we should all care about these systemic issues and what we can do to fix them. After working with the fantastic team at Snap on Will From Home, we know this series can attract real attention which will hopefully lead to some necessary change."

