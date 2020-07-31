Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep Launches Limited-Edition "Trippy Summer" Collection

"We created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months."

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Jaden Smith returned with new music in the form of the "Cabin Fever" single. The 22-year-old Hollywood heir is now offering his fans new streetwear as well.

Smith's "Trippy Summer" limited-edition capsule was inspired by the counterculture hippie movement of the 1960s. The musician/actor/entrepreneur is said to be seeking to re-establish that sense of peace, love, and self-expression with his clothing line.

“Trippy Summer is about celebrating the magic of summer," states Smith. “It’s organic and it stems from what we’re really about. This whole summer, we’ve had to create our own version of ‘summer,’ in a way, due to the condition of the world. So, we created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months.”

The "Trippy Summer" designs were also influenced by the Dutch collective known as The Fool as well as iconic Rock & Roll guitarist/singer Jimi Hendrix. Smith first debuted the t-shirts, hoodies, swim trunks, and caps in August 2019 at a pop-up in Los Angeles.

Jaden Smith and MSFTSrep's "Trippy Summer" collection is available for purchase at msftrep.com. Some items are already sold out at the online store.