Jalen Brunson & New York Knicks Win First Championship Since Hip-Hop Was Born

Jalen Brunson delivered a 45-point masterpiece as New York erased another deficit and finally brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks completed a historic championship run in San Antonio Saturday night as the franchise erased another double digit deficit to defeated the Spurs 94-90.

This is its first NBA title since 1973, the same year Hip-Hop culture was birthed in the Bronx.

The celebration finally arrived after Brunson authored one of the greatest performances in Knicks history. The All-Star guard poured in 45 points, nearly half of New York’s offense. He carried the team through a tense Game 5 to secure a 4-1 NBA Finals victory.

No other Knick scored more than 14 points. Brunson’s brilliance was the difference.

After the game, he struggled to put the achievement into words during an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

“I’ve got no words,” Brunson said. “It’s everything I ever dreamed of.”

“I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m just, like, I’m in awe. I don’t know. Whenever someone counted us out, we find a way to come back and do something about.”

The championship clincher followed a familiar script.

San Antonio stormed out to a 31-15 first quarter lead and appeared poised to extend the series. Instead, New York responded the way it had throughout an unforgettable postseason. Brunson buried his first three attempts from beyond the arc and steadily chipped away at the deficit.

The turning point came in the third quarter when Brunson drew a foul on a three point attempt and calmly sank all three free throws, giving New York an 86-85 lead. It was the Knicks’ first advantage of the second half and one they would not surrender.

According to Opta Stats, Brunson became just the second player in NBA history to score 45 points on the road in a championship clinching victory. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Michael Jordan when he led the Chicago Bulls to their sixth championship.

When the final buzzer sounded, Knicks supporters who made the trip to Texas erupted inside the arena and the streets of New York City immediately filled up.

Karl-Anthony Towns was overcome with emotion as he embraced loved ones following a postseason that dramatically altered perceptions of his career. Brunson shared a tearful moment with his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, after delivering the signature game of his career.

The Spurs received 19 points and 14 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama, but the team’s backcourt struggled mightily. Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox combined for just 13 points while shooting 4-for-25 from the field.

The title run will be remembered as one of the most dominant playoff stretches ever assembled. New York finished the postseason by winning 15 of its final 16 playoff games, repeatedly overcoming adversity and silencing doubters along the way.

For generations of Knicks fans, the championship drought is over.

And Brunson assumes a place among the greatest figures in New York sports history.