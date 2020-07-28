AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jam Master Jay's Daughter Opens Black-Owned Gym In Downtown Los Angeles

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jam Master Jay's daughter is following in her famous dad's footsteps and making history!

(AllHipHop News) You don’t always have to tune into WeTV’s "Growing Up Hip-Hop" to find out what Hip-Hop legends’ children are doing,

Some are just out here in the world, handing their business and getting their coins and that is most certainly true with Jam Master Jay’s daughter, Tyra Myricks.

You probably have not heard of Ms. Myricks because she has not been in a rap group, does not have a reality show, and has not used her celebrity as a tool to get into every popping party in South Beach.

Though she might be at the parties, it is because of her big-time industry job. Tyra Myricks is currently the Head Designer of Drake’s OVO clothing line.

image001

In addition to her gig with “God’s Plan” emcee, she has just opened a gym in downtown Los Angeles with Nadgee Ndjebay and Zimzon Zion, two plugs in the fitness world. The three are presenting to the world the first Black-owned gym in that area called, The Method.

The Method is described as a fitness and wellness center that will be affordable for everyday people. Unique to The Method is a 30-minute workout called, “METCON” that helps members burn up 800 calories.

There are ten top of the line trainers working with their clients, who consist of professional athletes, artists, business people, and even stay-at-home moms.

The center opened on July 12, days before the City of Angels shut down after the increase of coronavirus cases. The plan is to resume instruction when the mandate is lifted.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Battle Rapper LB da Boss Missing After Capsizing In Lake

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jermaine Dupri Left Devastated After Artists Reject Charity Song

Superstar producer Jermaine Dupri explained how a few rejections from some big-name artists have inspired him to continue making a song for charity.

AllHipHop Staff

Run The Jewels Announces New Cannabis Strain "Ooh La La"

Killer Mike and El-P are releasing their own strain of cannabis with an armora of lemon drops and fresh berries!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder

9lokknine faces new charges after a shooting incident in Orlando.

Maria Myraine

by

melexchi

Bun B, Russ, Yvonne Orji & More To Join We The People's Conversation On Voting Rights

A collective of artists and athletes are working together to combat voter suppression.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

August Alsina Earns Highest Debuting Entry On R&B Songs Chart With "Entanglements"

The "Drag Rap" sampling single breaks onto Billboard.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

21 Savage Offers Megan Thee Stallion Public Support After Tearful Video Goes Viral

The Hot Girl was reportedly listed as a "victim" from the beginning, but that didn't stop some people from trolling her about the incident.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Puma Announces J. Cole's The RS-Dreamer Signature Sneaker

"You can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Remains At No. 1 For A Seventh Week

Breezy and Thugger climb into the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Surpasses Madonna For Most Top 10 Hits In Hot 100 History

Congratulations to Drizzy for breaking another record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)