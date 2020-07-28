Jam Master Jay's Daughter Opens Black-Owned Gym In Downtown Los Angeles

Jam Master Jay's daughter is following in her famous dad's footsteps and making history!

(AllHipHop News) You don’t always have to tune into WeTV’s "Growing Up Hip-Hop" to find out what Hip-Hop legends’ children are doing,

Some are just out here in the world, handing their business and getting their coins and that is most certainly true with Jam Master Jay’s daughter, Tyra Myricks.

You probably have not heard of Ms. Myricks because she has not been in a rap group, does not have a reality show, and has not used her celebrity as a tool to get into every popping party in South Beach.

Though she might be at the parties, it is because of her big-time industry job. Tyra Myricks is currently the Head Designer of Drake’s OVO clothing line.

In addition to her gig with “God’s Plan” emcee, she has just opened a gym in downtown Los Angeles with Nadgee Ndjebay and Zimzon Zion, two plugs in the fitness world. The three are presenting to the world the first Black-owned gym in that area called, The Method.

The Method is described as a fitness and wellness center that will be affordable for everyday people. Unique to The Method is a 30-minute workout called, “METCON” that helps members burn up 800 calories.

There are ten top of the line trainers working with their clients, who consist of professional athletes, artists, business people, and even stay-at-home moms.

The center opened on July 12, days before the City of Angels shut down after the increase of coronavirus cases. The plan is to resume instruction when the mandate is lifted.