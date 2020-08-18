Jam Master Jay's Killers Could Face The Death Penalty

The two men accused of executing Jam Master Jay almost 20 years ago, could face the death penalty for their roles in the murder.

(AllHipHop News) The two suspects arrested for the 2002 murder of RUN-D.M.C. star Jam Master Jay could be facing the death penalty for the murder.

The Hip-Hop icon, real name Jason Mizell, was fatally shot in a Queens recording studio on October 30th 2002, but the 37-year-old's murder went unsolved for years - until now.

On Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Seth DuCharme, announced longtime suspects Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. had each been indicted by a grand jury for charges including "drug-related homicide and use of a firearm in connection to that offense".

In addition, Jordan, who was arrested on Sunday, is facing a "conspiracy narcotics distribution count and seven substantive distribution counts".

According to the Feds, both men are eligible for the death penalty. If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment, or the death penalty.

Yesterday, Karl Jordan Jr. was arraigned on Monday afternoon (August 17th), while 56-year-old Ronald "Tinard" Washington, who was already serving time for robbery, is due to be formally charged in the coming days.

"We are confident we can prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt," said lead prosecutor Seth DuCharme.