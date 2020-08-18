Jam Master Jay's Killers Could Face The Death Penalty
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) The two suspects arrested for the 2002 murder of RUN-D.M.C. star Jam Master Jay could be facing the death penalty for the murder.
The Hip-Hop icon, real name Jason Mizell, was fatally shot in a Queens recording studio on October 30th 2002, but the 37-year-old's murder went unsolved for years - until now.
On Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Seth DuCharme, announced longtime suspects Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. had each been indicted by a grand jury for charges including "drug-related homicide and use of a firearm in connection to that offense".
In addition, Jordan, who was arrested on Sunday, is facing a "conspiracy narcotics distribution count and seven substantive distribution counts".
According to the Feds, both men are eligible for the death penalty. If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment, or the death penalty.
Yesterday, Karl Jordan Jr. was arraigned on Monday afternoon (August 17th), while 56-year-old Ronald "Tinard" Washington, who was already serving time for robbery, is due to be formally charged in the coming days.
"We are confident we can prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt," said lead prosecutor Seth DuCharme.