James Brown's Daughter To Honor Chadwick Boseman In His Hometown In South Carolina

(AllHipHop News) James Brown's daughter, Deanna Brown-Thomas will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman during a memorial event in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

The actor, who portrayed the Godfather of Soul in the 2014 biopic "Get On Up," died of colon cancer on Friday at the age of 43, and he will be remembered during an event on Thursday.

Terence Roberts, the Mayor of Anderson, announced on Tuesday that residents will celebrate the Black Panther star during the Honoring the Life of Anderson's Own Chadwick Boseman event, which will feature speeches from family and friends and the Mayor himself, while adhering to statewide COVID-19 safety measures.

The event will also include a screening of "Black Panther."

The news comes as educators at the South Carolina high school Boseman attended launch a scholarship in the late star's honor.

Walter Mayfield, the principal at T. L. Hanna High Sachool said the award will be given to a deserving student each year.

Meanwhile, Chadwick's former high school basketball coach, Wayne Jones, has suggested officials retire the actor's number 32 jersey.