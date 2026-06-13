James Harden Released On Bond Following Gun Arrest

James Harden landed in Houston police custody early Saturday morning after officers discovered a handgun inside his vehicle without proper storage.

The 36-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers guard was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. and booked on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to court records.

The complaint alleged that Harden “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” possessed a handgun in his car, with authorities noting the weapon was in plain view and not secured in a holster.

Sources indicated the basketball star had been at a Houston hookah lounge with a large group of friends before the arrest went down.

He was released on bond later that morning, and his court date is set for June 22 for arraignment.

Harden’s connection to Houston runs deep. The former Rockets star spent nine seasons in the Texas city after being traded there from Oklahoma City in 2012.

He was an All-Star selection every year he played for Houston and captured the league’s MVP award during the 2017-18 season.

According to the NY Post, the arrest marks a significant moment for the veteran scorer.

Since leaving the Rockets, Harden’s played for the Nets, 76ers, Clippers, and now the Cavaliers.

This season with Cleveland showed promise as he helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals before they got swept by the New York Knicks.

His recent performance with the Cavaliers had positioned him as a key contributor in the Eastern Conference.

The misdemeanor charge carries less severity than felony weapons violations, though the circumstances surrounding the arrest remain under investigation.