AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

(AllHipHop News) Tyrese Gibson has come under fire after sharing a controversial Instagram post about "white slaves" in South Africa.

The star posted four photos, including one with a black slave owner holding a gun with three white men chained up, and advised his followers to learn about the "white slaves" and "reverse racism" in the country.

Gibson was swiftly slammed by several prominent South Africans but, instead of apologizing, he shared a controversial video that was later deleted - but not before actor Jamie Foxx called him out.

In the clip, titled "What The Left Won't Tell You About The Plight Of Black People And The Myth Of Systemic Racism," compiled by a conservative content group called Media Research Center, a number of interviews with black stars have been edited create narrative that essentially denies racism.

Venting his frustrations, Foxx slammed Gibson, writing: "Huh??... WTF (What The F##k) is this post for??... I'm confused... Race doesn't matter???!! Look at what we goin threw right now... what does this post mean?? Who is this for??"

He added: "Again I say! What is this post for??? During this horrific time for us? Why are we even talking about what these guys are saying from the comfort of a press junket??"

"Cmon man we can't be this comfortable. Think about the pain these families are going threw Because of the color of their skin."

Gibson never responded to Foxx's replies, and went on to delete his second post, after attracting further criticism from numerous fans online.

He has yet to address the posts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is drying off behind bars, after being busted for attempted murder in Shreveport.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hellyea83

President Trump Supports MAGA Loving Rapper By Retweeting Hip-Hop Classic

A guy who goes by the name "Marine Rapper" just got some major love from the President himself, but he really has Black Rob to thank for his sudden fame.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

D.Cure

Usher Writes Op-Ed Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday

"Let’s uplift our resilient history. Let’s honor our people. Happy Juneteenth, America."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

thorsley

Kevin Hart Hosting New Virtual Celebrity Challenge Show

Kevin Hart is launching a brand new virtual reality show featuring his celebrity friends doing some wild challenges at home.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slams Thirsty Bloggers Over Inaccurate Family Reports

Cardi B is calling unidentified bloggers, who keep posting fake news about her personal life.

AllHipHop Staff

Van Jones To Host "We The People Juneteenth" Conversation With Killer Mike, Jemele Hill & More

Find out how you can watch the BIPOC voices engage in dialogue about race in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyga Announces All-Expenses-Paid Vacation Giveaway For COVID-19 First Responders

Plus, watch the music video for T-Raww's new song titled "Vacation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)