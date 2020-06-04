AllHipHop
Jamie Foxx's New Movie "Just Mercy" Streams Free To Support BLM

AllHipHop Staff

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan's new movie "Just Mercy" can be watched for free, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

(AllHipHop News) Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx's real-life legal drama Just Mercy has been made free to stream online in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Studio officials at Warner Bros. will allow U.S.-based viewers to digitally rent the 2019 film free of charge for the month of June in the hopes of highlighting the need to address racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minnesota police on May 25.

"Just Mercy" is a biopic about the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, played by Jordan, who is tasked with securing the freedom of Walter McMillian, a black man who was wrongly accused of murdering a white girl in the mid-1980s and sentenced to death in Alabama. Foxx portrayed McMillian.

In a statement, Warner Bros. bosses explained, "We believe in the power of story. Our film 'Just Mercy,' based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.

"For the month of June, 'Just Mercy' will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S."

They continued, "To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.

"Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends, and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org."

