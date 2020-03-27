AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jane Doe Says She Thinks French Montana Raped Her In Civil Lawsuit

AllHipHop Staff

A wild night after a recording studio session back in 2018 is coming back to haunt French Montana and members of his entourage.

(AllHipHop News) French Montana is facing a sexual battery lawsuit from a woman who alleges he was one of several men who sexually assaulted her at his California home.

According to court documents, an unnamed woman, who filed the suit as a Jane Doe, is suing the hip-hop star, real name, Karim Kharbouch, a member of his entourage, Mansour Bennouna, and bosses at his label Coke Boy Records.

The lawsuit accuses French and his employee of assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and label chiefs of negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, and negligence.

The woman claims that she was invited back to the "No Stylist" hitmaker's home after they met at a recording studio in the early hours of March 28th, 2018 and that she was plied with drink, including a shot that caused her to blackout.

She alleges French's employee "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped" her, and the star, "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed" her.

Doe states that she remembers "several men coming in and out of the bedroom" and attacking her while she was incapacitated and that she believes French "was one of the men" who sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim states she "regained consciousness" around 1:30 p.m with Bennouna "spooning" her and that she "felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina."

The lawsuit states that after leaving the rapper's home, she had a rape kit administered and that the investigation reportedly showed the presence of semen, after which she reported the rape to the police, accusing French of sexual assault.

She is seeking unspecified damages for the "extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression" she allegedly experiences and claims the trauma halted her burgeoning career as a model. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

sgp4donline

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Pusha T's Heir Wave Music Signee Kahri 1k Talks Teaming With Quando Rondo For "When They See Us" Video

Get to know the new up-and-coming artist from VA.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Amazon Music's Mini-Doc About Ol’ Dirty Bastard & 'Return To The 36 Chambers'

A special remastered edition of the classic album is now available.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Having The Same Energy As Tupac Shakur

The 'Suga' creator decodes the lyrics to one of her latest singles.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ D-Nice Chats With MSNBC's Ari Melber About "Couch Party" Voter Registration Set

The disc jockey/photographer made history with his "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Quality Control Donates Funds To Help Feed Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

The hitmaking record company is giving back to the community.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jeezy Drops Surprise Project 'Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision'

The Snowman is back with production by Shawty Redd.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rihanna Returns To Music On PartyNextDoor's New Single "Believe It"

Listen to the new Riri and PND collaboration.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)