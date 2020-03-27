Jane Doe Says She Thinks French Montana Sexually Assaulted Her

A wild night after a recording studio session back in 2018 is coming back to haunt French Montana and members of his entourage.

(AllHipHop News) French Montana is facing a sexual battery lawsuit from a woman who alleges he was one of several men who sexually assaulted her at his California home.

According to court documents, an unnamed woman, who filed the suit as a Jane Doe, is suing the hip-hop star, real name, Karim Kharbouch, a member of his entourage, Mansour Bennouna, and bosses at his label Coke Boy Records.

The lawsuit accuses French and his employee of assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and label chiefs of negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, and negligence.

The woman claims that she was invited back to the "No Stylist" hitmaker's home after they met at a recording studio in the early hours of March 28th, 2018 and that she was plied with drink, including a shot that caused her to blackout.

She alleges French's employee "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped" her, and the star, "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed" her.

Doe states that she remembers "several men coming in and out of the bedroom" and attacking her while she was incapacitated and that she believes French "was one of the men" who sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim states she "regained consciousness" around 1:30 p.m with Bennouna "spooning" her and that she "felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina."

The lawsuit states that after leaving the rapper's home, she had a rape kit administered and that the investigation reportedly showed the presence of semen, after which she reported the rape to the police, accusing French of sexual assault.

She is seeking unspecified damages for the "extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression" she allegedly experiences and claims the trauma halted her burgeoning career as a model.