AllHipHop
Login

Jane Doe Still After Trey Songz In $10 Million Court Battle

Nolan Strong
by

A Jane Doe continues to target singer Trey Songz in a $10 million battle over shocking allegations.

(AllHipHop News) The anonymous Jane Doe suing Trey Songz for sexual assault has made good on her promise to pursue a $10 million civil suit against the singer.

The woman, only known as Jane Doe, recently filed an appeal with the U.S. Court Of Appeals for The 11th Circuit in Florida, after she lost her attempt to remain anonymous in the ongoing legal action.

Superimposed1581953322780
Jane Doe files an appeal in $10 million lawsuit against Trey Songz.

Jane Doe is asking the court to overturn Judge Ursula Ungaro's earlier decision to make the woman reveal her identity if she wants to pursue her lawsuit against Trey Songz.

Last month Judge Ungaro shot down Jane Doe's request to remain anonymous because her accusations did not warrant such secrecy.

Jane Doe claims Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulted her as the pair celebrated on New Year's Eve in January of 2018.

The woman says Trey put his hand up her skirt and tried to insert his fingers into her vagina during a party.

According to Jane Doe, she is trying to shield her identity for her own safety.

In a lengthy handwritten note, Jane Doe told the court she is fearful she will be targeted by Islamic extremists, as well as Trey Songz's fans if her identity becomes known.

"Under our cultural beliefs and traditions, such a sexual assault would have the tendency to bring shame and humiliation upon my family. As a result of these beliefs, I have yet to even tell my family about the incident involved in the Complaint in an effort to protect them," Jane Doe claimed in her letter.

According to Jane Doe, she thinks she could be subjected to violence at the hands of Islamic extremist groups and the singer's fans too.

Judge Ungaro disagreed with Jane Doe and ruled that her allegations did not outweigh Trey's right to face his accuser.

The case is ongoing. 

Wu-Tang To Play Epic Concert With Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Legendary WuTang.. https://bit.ly/31YHUEg
Young M.A.'s Love For Sex Toys Leads To Big Deal
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
3
Last Reply· by
mrmario100
mrmario100let's get down to the truth. when did America get so lost to glamorize being gay? In the bible it say's God burned Sodom…
T-Pain Puts Business Skills To Use With Acquisition Of Offensive Domain Name
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
65
Last Reply· by
wadedarrin12211
wadedarrin12211Pure,bullshit hearsay turned into conspiracy,females broke looking for a come up, and the crooked system is trying to…
Jussie Smollett Attackers Planning To Testify Against Disgraced Actor
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
6
Last Reply· by
De Goolp
De GoolpJesse Smollett betrayed every gay, or black man victimized by a hate crime. When you cry wolf, and there is no wolf,…
Did Kanye Snub His Wife Kim At The NBA All-Star Game?
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Lol.. he practically did.. https://bit.ly/322nxpH
Famous Rappers Launches Plant-Based Rap Battles In Brooklyn
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Impressive move.. https://bit.ly/2uSilIP
Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
7
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkIf this bitch don't go sit down somewhere..
Maino Working on Reality Show About "Startenders"
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Nice one.. https://bit.ly/2uOQ9q8
Kandi Burruss Gives Update After Three People Shot In Her Restaurant
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Our prayers are with the victims.. https://bit.ly/2uGc0jN