Jane Doe Still After Trey Songz In $10 Million Court Battle

(AllHipHop News) The anonymous Jane Doe suing Trey Songz for sexual assault has made good on her promise to pursue a $10 million civil suit against the singer.

The woman, only known as Jane Doe, recently filed an appeal with the U.S. Court Of Appeals for The 11th Circuit in Florida, after she lost her attempt to remain anonymous in the ongoing legal action.

Jane Doe is asking the court to overturn Judge Ursula Ungaro's earlier decision to make the woman reveal her identity if she wants to pursue her lawsuit against Trey Songz.

Last month Judge Ungaro shot down Jane Doe's request to remain anonymous because her accusations did not warrant such secrecy.

Jane Doe claims Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulted her as the pair celebrated on New Year's Eve in January of 2018.

The woman says Trey put his hand up her skirt and tried to insert his fingers into her vagina during a party.

According to Jane Doe, she is trying to shield her identity for her own safety.

In a lengthy handwritten note, Jane Doe told the court she is fearful she will be targeted by Islamic extremists, as well as Trey Songz's fans if her identity becomes known.

"Under our cultural beliefs and traditions, such a sexual assault would have the tendency to bring shame and humiliation upon my family. As a result of these beliefs, I have yet to even tell my family about the incident involved in the Complaint in an effort to protect them," Jane Doe claimed in her letter.

According to Jane Doe, she thinks she could be subjected to violence at the hands of Islamic extremist groups and the singer's fans too.

Judge Ungaro disagreed with Jane Doe and ruled that her allegations did not outweigh Trey's right to face his accuser.

The case is ongoing.