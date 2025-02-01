Jane Does Accuse TDE Execs Of Promoting Underage Drinking, Sexual Battery And More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two women have filed a lawsuit against TDE alleging sexual misconduct, harassment, and contract breaches within the label’s workplace culture.

TDE is facing allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment following a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court by two anonymous women.

The lawsuit accuses executives and staff within the prominent Hip-Hop label, formerly home to Kendrick Lamar, of creating an alleged environment rife with harassment, assault, and contract violations.

In the suit, the Jane Does allege that Top Dawg Entertainment fostered a “pervasive culture of sexual harassment,” implicating some of its most senior executives.

One plaintiff claims she began working at the label in 2019 and was subjected to unwelcome advances and alleged sexual battery by Brandon Tiffith, TDE’s chief marketing officer, known publicly as Big B The Chef.

She also accuses the label’s president, Anthony Tiffith Jr.—nicknamed Moosa and the son of TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith—of consistent harassment.

The first Jane Doe alleges that TDE failed to fulfill its contractual obligations for the work she completed.

Meanwhile, the second Jane Doe describes multiple incidents of sexual misconduct by staff at TDE while she was on the job. She also claims she was pressured into underage drinking for what she believes “aimed at sexual exploitation.”

Attorney Shounak Dharap of Arns Davis Law represents both women, who expressed sharp criticism of the allegations in a statement to Newsweek.

“This lawsuit presents a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry,” Dharap stated. “Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court.”

Reps Top Dawg Entertainment, a fixture in the Hip-Hop world since its founding in 2004, has yet to issue a public comment on the allegations.