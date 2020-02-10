Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance

(AllHipHop News) The 92nd Academy Awards were held last night in Los Angeles. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite was the night's big winner by taking home four golden statues.

Music played a big part in the ceremony celebrating achievement in film. Janelle Monáe opened the show with a medley of tunes from movies released in 2019.

At one point, Monáe was joined by Pose star Billy Porter. She was also backed by dancers dressed as characters from Black-led films such as Queen & Slim, Dolemite is My Name, and Us.

Additionally, Janelle Monáe took the opportunity to address the lack of diversity in the acting categories. She sang, "It's time to come alive, 'cause the Oscars, it's so white."

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) was the only person of color to get a nod among the 20 acting nominees. She lost the Best Actress award to Renée Zellweger (Judy). South Korea's Parasite did become the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture.