AllHipHop
Login

Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The singer-songwriter mentioned the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

(AllHipHop News) The 92nd Academy Awards were held last night in Los Angeles. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite was the night's big winner by taking home four golden statues.

Music played a big part in the ceremony celebrating achievement in film. Janelle Monáe opened the show with a medley of tunes from movies released in 2019.

At one point, Monáe was joined by Pose star Billy Porter. She was also backed by dancers dressed as characters from Black-led films such as Queen & Slim, Dolemite is My Name, and Us.

Additionally, Janelle Monáe took the opportunity to address the lack of diversity in the acting categories. She sang, "It's time to come alive, 'cause the Oscars, it's so white."

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) was the only person of color to get a nod among the 20 acting nominees. She lost the Best Actress award to Renée Zellweger (Judy). South Korea's Parasite did become the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture. 

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortionist Is About To Take A Huge Loss
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
jobgrey
jobgreyI remember this moment. I felt for eniko and kevin heart but i am so happy every time i turn around and see that they…
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Claims Damon Dash Extorting Editor Over Film War
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
Peace maker
Peace makerThis comment from Wessex is no better than the words of Snoop...here comes the draw in attempt to get one or many to…
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Oprah And Gayle
illseed
illseed
Comment
"Power" Gears up for Season Finale and Sequel
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Game's Sex Assault Accuser Makes Move On His Assets
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice Prepares For War With Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
Digroe
DigroeLeave Gail alone! It wasn't her fault! Blame the people she works for!