AllHipHop
Janelle Monáe Explains Why She Doesn't Mind Pissing Off Conservatives & White Men

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The "Pynk" performer discusses discovering more about her sexuality.

(AllHipHop News) Dirty Computer earned Janelle Monáe an Album Of The Year nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The critically-acclaimed LP represented a special stage in the singer-songwriter's career.

Around the time of Dirty Computer dropping in 2018, Monáe came out publicly as pansexual. She talked about the connection between the project, her sexual preference, and her race in a new article published by The Cut.

Dirty Computer was really a reflection of where I was at that time. I was discovering more and more about my sexuality. I was walking into being more sex positive, also understanding different ways to love and to be loved,” expressed the Moonlight and Hidden Figures actress.

She added, "I don’t mind pissing off conservatives. I don’t mind pissing off white men. I don’t give a f*ck. This is about celebrating. I wanted to celebrate queer black people living outside of what it meant to be American."

Janelle Monáe's discography includes 2010's The ArchAndroid and 2013's The Electric Lady. Her Wondaland Records also released The Eephus EP in 2015. Plus, she appeared on Fun.'s Diamond-certified, #1 single "We Are Young."

