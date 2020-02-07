AllHipHop
Janelle Monae Doing Better After Mercury Poisoning

AllHipHop Staff
by

Janelle Monae's fish only diet almost killed her.

(AllHipHop News) Janelle Monae is returning to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning.

The "We Are Young" singer revealed in an interview with The Cut that she suffered a run-in with the illness after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet.

Reflecting on the health scare, she said, “I started feeling my mortality."

Despite the illness, however, the star has been hard at work, turning her focus to acting, ahead of her role in “mind-bending social thriller” "Antebellum," which debuts in April.

Explaining her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice, she said: “I want that spirit to always stay on-camera so I don’t break. I don’t talk on the phone a lot … I don’t want that to take me out of my space.”

Insisting she takes her work home with her and finds inspiration in her personal life when crafting characters, she added: “I use my pain... I use it.”

"Antebellum," also starring Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, and Eric Lange hits theaters April 24th.

