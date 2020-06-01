AllHipHop
Janelle Monae Feeds Tens Of Thousands Of People At Drive-Thru Event

AllHipHop Staff

Janelle Monae helped feed thousands of people during the Wondalunch in Inglewood, California.

(AllHipHop News) Janelle Monae helped distribute 10,000 lunches to those in need during the Wondalunch Los Angeles Drive-Thru event at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California on Friday (May 29th).

The 34-year-old "We Are Young" star teamed up with rapper and actor Jidenna, attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, and congresswoman Maxine Waters to hand out free meals to those in need, in a partnership with hunger non-profit Project Isaiah.

"Some people who are working may want to save their money because they don't know when they may be laid off," the Make Me Feel singer shared in an interview about the giveaway, reported JustJared.com.

"This is an opportunity to give back to the community, to feed families, to hopefully release some stress."

Any meals leftover from the drive were donated to homeless shelters in the local area.

