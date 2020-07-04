Janelle Monae Goes IN On Rappers For Misogyny

Janelle Monae is disgusted by today's Hip-Hop, to say the least.

(AllHipHop News) Revered R & B singer/actress Janelle Monae is fed up with hip-hop music.

Janelle took to Twitter last night (July 3rd) and fired off a series of tweets blasting the content in today's Hip-Hop music.

According to Janelle, she can only stand to listen to women rap, because the amount of misogyny in rap lyrics infuriates her as a woman.

Janelle noted how normalized misogyny against women has become, particularly within the present-day landscape of hip-hop culture.

"Y’all can’t wait to call women every b##ch , hoe , discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny [sic] has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny [sic], y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT," she tweeted.

"A lot of my musical heroes and peers’ Work are problematic in many ways. And I just might be a problematic hero to someone," she tweeted.

Take a look at Janelle Monae's stance on Hip-Hop music below.