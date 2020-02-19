Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Late 'Good Times' Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois

(AllHipHop News) Ja’Net DuBois, best known for playing Willona Woods on the 1970s sitcom Good Times, passed away on February 18 at the age of 74. Friends and fans offered condolences to the actress/singer on social media.

Janet Jackson was among the people to honor DuBois. Before becoming an international music megastar, Jackson starred as Willona Woods' adopted daughter Penny Woods on Good Times.

"I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you. 🖤," posted Jackson on Instagram.

Ja’Net DuBois won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her work on the animated program The PJs. She also appeared on Martin, Moesha, The Wayans Bros., and other television shows. Plus, DuBois co-wrote and sang the "Movin' on Up" theme song for The Jeffersons.