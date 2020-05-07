Jason Derulo Stays Cool After Insulting Tweet Goes Viral

Jason Derulo took the high road after someone sent him a nasty tweet, which went viral.

(AllHipHop News) Jason Derulo has nothing but love for haters on Twitter after a tweet dissing him went viral earlier this week.

Twitter user @sweetsones took to the social networking site to share the message, which reads: "jason derulo is the human equivalent of a sleeveless hoody."

The post quickly gained momentum and amassed over 230,000 likes and 30,000 retweets, and it wasn't long before it caught the attention of the "Want To Want Me" star.

However, the hitmaker didn't let the negativity get to him, as he politely responded: "Wishing you all the love and blessings you can handle."

Going viral online is nothing new for Jason - last year fans went into a frenzy over an image of the "Talk Dirty" hitmaker in which the outline of his manhood was clearly visible, which Jason referred to as his "anaconda."

The snap caused so much commotion that bosses at Instagram decided to take it down, causing him to fire back: "F##k (sic) u mean? I have underwear on... I can’t help my size..."

He also denied that he had photoshopped his junk, telling fans his package was not artificially altered.