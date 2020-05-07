AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jason Derulo Stays Cool After Insulting Tweet Goes Viral

AllHipHop Staff

Jason Derulo took the high road after someone sent him a nasty tweet, which went viral.

(AllHipHop News) Jason Derulo has nothing but love for haters on Twitter after a tweet dissing him went viral earlier this week.

Twitter user @sweetsones took to the social networking site to share the message, which reads: "jason derulo is the human equivalent of a sleeveless hoody."

The post quickly gained momentum and amassed over 230,000 likes and 30,000 retweets, and it wasn't long before it caught the attention of the "Want To Want Me" star.

However, the hitmaker didn't let the negativity get to him, as he politely responded: "Wishing you all the love and blessings you can handle."

Going viral online is nothing new for Jason - last year fans went into a frenzy over an image of the "Talk Dirty" hitmaker in which the outline of his manhood was clearly visible, which Jason referred to as his "anaconda."

The snap caused so much commotion that bosses at Instagram decided to take it down, causing him to fire back: "F##k (sic) u mean? I have underwear on... I can’t help my size..."

He also denied that he had photoshopped his junk, telling fans his package was not artificially altered.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)