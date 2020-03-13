AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay Electronica And Jay-Z Tag Team New Album With Heavy Bars And Abstract Beats

illseed

It wasn't exactly a shocker, but fans are incredibly impressed by Jay Elect's first album.

(AllHipHop News) The album is finally here. Jay Electronica has released A Written Testimony, his long-awaited debut album, which features a heavy presence from Jay-Z.

The pair trade bars for the majority of the album that was started late December and recorded for 40 days. Travis Scott and The Dream are also featured on the eccentric album. 

Jay Elect first signed to The Roc nearly 10 years ago after a bidding war and has teased fans relentlessly during that period of time. A Written Testimony boasts 10 songs. 

The tracklisting for A Written Testimony:

1. "The Overwhelming Event"
2. "Ghost of Soulja Slim" featuring Jay-Z
3. "The Blinding Light" featuring Travis Scott
4. "The Neverending Story" featuring Jay-Z

5. "Shiny Suit Theory" featuring The Dream & Jay-Z
6. "Universal Solider" featuring Jay-Z

7. "Flux Capacitor" featuring Jay-Z

8. "Fruits of the Spirit"
9. "Ezekiel's Wheel" featuring Jay-Z & The Dream
10. "A.P.I.D.T.A." featuring Jay-Z

Comments (1)
JDD
JDD

It's fucking dope.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yo Gotti's Rapper 42 Dugg Busted For Illegally Firing Weapons At Gun Range

A tipster snitched and told the Feds that 42 Dugg had fired off a weapon while he was inside of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta. The problem is, he's not supposed to be touching guns after a 2010 conviction!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Russ Praises Travis Scott As A "Pioneer" Of The Next Shift In Hip Hop

Who will be the next leader of the pack after Drake, Kendrick, and Cole?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CHARTER

Gayle King Puts On "Big Girl Pants" And Moves On From Snoop Beef

After apologizing on her social media, Gayle King goes directly to Oprah to tell her that she has on her 'big girl pants' and is ready for whatever!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Lil Yachty Fires Back At People Criticizing Him For Dressing Up As Oprah

Lil Boat addresses masculinity with a Twitter clapback.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Coronavirus Forces Jay Electronica To Cancel Nationwide Listening Sessions

Coronavirus may stop fans from hearing Jay Elect's album early, but it won't stop the album.

AllHipHop Staff

by

dallas100

Joe Budden Posts Self-Deprecating Meme About Coronavirus

The self-described "CCD of Spotify" is taking a lighthearted approach to addressing the contagious disease.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Dicky Explains How Bar Mitzvah Launched His Rap Career

Lil Dicky's Bar Mitzvah helped kick off his rap career, and now his acting career as well.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Kendrick Lamar Headlining Glastonbury If Coronavirus Doesn't Ruin Festival

Kendrick Lamar will be heading to the U.K. for Glastonbury's 50th anniversary if the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

AllHipHop Staff