AllHipHop
Login

Jay Electronica Announces His Debut Album Is Done And Set For Release

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

“My debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery."

(AllHipHop News) For many rap fans, Jay Electronica's album actually coming out is one of those myths that will never happen. The Roc Nation emcee is now saying he really has a project coming soon.

"Album done... Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26... Releasing in 40 days... A Written Testimony," tweeted Electronica on February 7.

In 2009, Jay Electronica made waves in the Hip Hop blogosphere when he dropped "Exhibit C." The Just Blaze-produced song was met with critical acclaim and led to conversations about the New Orleans native possibly being the best lyricists in the culture.

Since that time, Electronica has delayed what would've been his debut studio LP several times. He has collaborated on tracks with other artists like Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean, and Chance The Rapper.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sin_bk
Sin_bk

Nigga please....

Jay-Z: I Feel Honored To Use My Voice... I'm Not Cowering, I’m Not Speaking Soft
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Tinkabelle
TinkabelleZubu, I tend to agree with you.
Ice Cube Joins Boxing Drama "Flint Strong"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
After Clashing With Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Comments On Making Billions Versus Beefing
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkTimes are strange when niggaz cap for a popstar (who used our culture like miley cyrus did) over a hip hop veteran.
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFucc Gayle and Oprah. They forgot who they are and where they came from. That money got them on their side now.
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
SalesAndMoreSales
SalesAndMoreSalesThrow drake in there too
Kodak Black Planning To Appeal Prison Sentence
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983Good luck getting denied
Nicki Minaj Defends Fired Grammys Boss
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI think Nicki believes being a cunt to people is just her being a strong woman, when it actual fact she’s just a mighty…
Nicki Minaj On Reports She Didn't Intend To Diss Rosa Parks: Never Said This... Don't Care
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
LocalbeatzNew song by Blueface Obama is here https://topcitysound.com/blueface-obama-ft-dababy/
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
sandrakhaleda
sandrakhaledaMj is innocent