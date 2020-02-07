Jay Electronica Announces His Debut Album Is Done And Set For Release

(AllHipHop News) For many rap fans, Jay Electronica's album actually coming out is one of those myths that will never happen. The Roc Nation emcee is now saying he really has a project coming soon.

"Album done... Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26... Releasing in 40 days... A Written Testimony," tweeted Electronica on February 7.

In 2009, Jay Electronica made waves in the Hip Hop blogosphere when he dropped "Exhibit C." The Just Blaze-produced song was met with critical acclaim and led to conversations about the New Orleans native possibly being the best lyricists in the culture.

Since that time, Electronica has delayed what would've been his debut studio LP several times. He has collaborated on tracks with other artists like Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean, and Chance The Rapper.