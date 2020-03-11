AllHipHop
Jay Electronica Announces "Intimate" Listening Events For 'A Written Testimony' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Guru also seems to confirm that Jay-Z is heavily involved with the project.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like it's really happening. Last month, Jay Electronica announced his long-delayed debut studio LP is finally done, and the southerner provided more info about the release overnight.

Tidal revealed that fans will have the chance to listen to the A Written Testimony album at "intimate" March 12 events in New York City, Los Angeles, and Electronica's hometown of New Orleans. JE retweeted the streaming service's message.

The listening sessions announcement arrived a few hours after veteran audio engineer Young Guru posted an Instagram photo of Jay Electronica and Jay-Z in the studio together. The two Roc Nation emcees are rumored to have collaborated on several tracks for A Written Testimony.

"If I don’t have a haircut...... you already know!!" wrote Guru in the picture's caption, referring to Jay-Z's time-honored practice of growing out his hair while he is recording new music. Plus, Hov's only current likes on Twitter were for Electronica's February tweets about the A Written Testimony album.

