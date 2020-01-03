Jay Electronica: Big Sean Got One Of The Most Underrated Pens Of This Time

(AllHipHop News) Jay Electronica returned to Twitter after a 10-week break to make a very specific declaration. While most of the world's attention is on the troubling escalation between the United States and Iran, Electronica felt the need to convey his opinion about Big Sean.

The elusive emcee tweeted about his fellow Roc Nation peer's lyrical ability on Friday morning. Electronica posted, "To me, Big Sean got one of the most underrated pens of this time."

Jay Electronica appeared on Big Sean's infamous song "Control" in 2013. However, both rappers were overshadowed in the press and on social media by Kendrick Lamar's aggressive, name-dropping verse on the record.

After the wide-spread attention to Kendrick's bars, Electronica went on Twitter the next year to push back against conventional wisdom. The New Orleans native ranked his "Control" verse as the best, followed by Big Sean. As far as Kendrick, Electronica tweeted that the TDE representative "really didn't say anything."