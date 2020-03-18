AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay Electronica Proclaims Drake As His "Spirit Animal"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A back and forth with rapper-turned journalist Joe Budden revealed how the "A Written Testimony" rapper and the "God's Plan" chart topper are connected.

(AllHipHop News) Arguably, the star power of Drake, is something to be feared.

While one might not be able to say that Chris Brown, Common, Tyga, Meek Mill, Pusha T, Diddy, Kid Cudi, damn… just so many…. are afraid of his wrath, but let’s just say none of them, save Diddy and Push, have ever fully recovered from Aubrey Anger.

And it is that Aubrey Anger intensity that must have fueled Jay Electronica during his recent digital spat with Joe Budden on social media.

A back and forth, that is beneath both of these veteran emcees.

On the Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper shared with his co-hosts that he was underwhelmed by this long-anticipated effort from Jay Electronica.

Jay Electronica took offense and let it be known on Twitter.

First, he retweeted @4EverShook who said that Joe Budden has never had a “classic in his life.”

This unleashed a series of back and forths that got pretty intense.

"I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either," wrote Budden in a response to Electronica's meme toward one of the podcaster's co-hosts.

"I never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist," replied Electronica with some subtle shade.

"I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King," said Budden with some major shade.

And Electronica, with all the quick wit that was saucy enough to get Erykah Badu to give him a child, he clapped back: “make sure yall give me my credit for lighting up that next podcast episode too. #DrakeIsMySpiritAnimal

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

Keri Hilson has been FORCED to take down a post claiming the coronavirus was being spread by the rise of 5G networks.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cocoluxe56

Floyd Mayweather's Former Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies; Floyd Speaks

Roger Mayweather, a key figure in Floyd Mayweather's life and his unbelievable boxing career has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Victim Of Home Invasion Robbery

Producer Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has denied he pistol-whipped his girlfriend, and instead said he was the victim of a home invasion robbery!

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

KD says he feels fine amid Coronavirus results.

Simone Grant

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

A judge has signed off on a request by Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty to allow him to surf the net, as he awaits a trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk