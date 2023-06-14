Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins To Release ‘Adversity For Sale’ Book

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop veteran wants to share some of his knowledge with the world.

Georgia-bred rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins transformed the struggles of his early life into a multi-million dollar fortune. Jeezy wants to share some of the knowledge from that journey in a forthcoming book.

Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe will be Jeezy’s first release as an author. The chart-topping recording artist uses his own story to present some rules and principles he has applied to get through his darkest days.

“Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive—in order to get where you want to be,” says Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.

Part of the purpose of Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe is to provide insight so readers will not make some of the same mistakes as Jeezy. HarperCollins will publish the CTE World label founder’s forthcoming book on August 8.

“In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins,” expresses Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership.

Baugher continues, “Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

Jeezy first broke out on a national level as a member of the Boyz N Da Hood rap group. He went on to top the Billboard 200 weekly album chart with Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, The Recession, and Trap Or Die 3.