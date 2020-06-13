Jay Pharaoh Shares His Experience With Police Brutality

Jay Pharoah reveals a shocking account of police brutality.

(AllHipHop News) Former Saturday Night Live actor/comedian, Jay Pharoah took to Instagram to share a devastating video of an encounter he had with LAPD.

In the aftermath of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd’s murders and those before them, Pharaoh recalled the incident that occurred earlier in the year.

“I could have easily been an Ahmaud, or a George,” he said.

In a detailed account, Pharoah revisited an encounter where he stood face-to-face with guns held by officers. He was merely out for a walk.

“I’m not thinking anything of it because I’m a law-abiding citizen. I saw him coming with guns blazing, I see him say, ‘Get on the ground, put your hands up like you’re an airplane,” Jay Pharaoh said.

This, according to Pharoah, occurred about a week before Ahmaud’s tragic video surfaced.

After posting the video, you can see Pharoah face down on the street, as four officers surround him. As he stretches his arms out, as instructed, an officer puts his knee on Pharoah’s neck as he cuffs him.

According to the cops, the actor/comedian “fit the description” of a wanted man. He was later released after dispatch informed them Pharoah wasn’t the suspect.

“Google right now Jay Pharoah, you will see that you made a big mistake.”

Pharoah goes on to share that he had never been handcuffed before, and that growing up in a sheltered household in the suburbs, he had never experienced racism up close.

He ends his post with a couple of sentiments, “I’m Jay Pharoah and I”m a Black man in America, and my life matters. Black lives always matter. They always matter.”