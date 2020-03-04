AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z Accused Of Stealing Steal Megan Thee Stallion From Houston Label

AllHipHop Staff

Former MLB star Carl Crawford is accusing Jay-Z and Roc Nation of deliberately causing a rift between him and his star artist, Megan Thee Stallion.

(AllHipHop News) Former Major League Baseball star-turned-record label boss Carl Crawford has issued a scathing reply to his artist Megan Thee Stallion, who sued his 1501 Certified Entertainment label earlier this week.

The legal war between Megan and 1501 Certified jumped-off yesterday with her $1 million lawsuit, claiming the label took advantage of her and signed her to a lopsided contract when she was 20-years-old.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper accused 1501 of keeping the lion share of the profits from her lucrative recording career, in a 360 deal that allows the label to take a cut of her $100,000 performance fees.

Crawford did an interview with Billboard, where he accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of trying to steal his artist after his company put in all of the work.

"We gave this girl a 60-40 split. Now go ask the artist about that. She got parts of her masters [the] first time," Carl Crawford told Billboard. "You think Jay-Z would have gave her part of her masters on her first deal with Roc Nation? F##k no. Then, she's getting $100,000 a show and she don't want to pay up. That's what the issue was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn't wanna pay me no more."

According to Crawford, 1501 has already around $2 million in the hole marketing Megan's career, and he hasn't recouped yet.

Coming up with an amicable resolution to the dispute doesn't even seem possible and things hit a breaking point with Megan's million-dollar-lawsuit.

"If you watch her in her interviews, she looks like a little kid that's just being silly," Crawford said. "It's like she's not even taking it serious. Look at it. Everybody knows. She looks so silly telling everybody I didn't do nothing here in Houston, TX when we sat here and watched it from day one. She's such a fraud."

Check out the full interview here. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

proschoolgist

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

The Grammy winner also earned another single certification from the RIAA.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

The Notorious B.I.G.'s To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

craftmattic

Kim Kardashian Addresses North West Performing ZaZa's Song Without Giving Credit

After being accused of not showing love to the originator, Kim K takes to the Gram to respond.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D & Chuck D Releases Statement With Public Enemy

The dispute between the stars of Public Enemy continues and it isn't pretty.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Rappers Sue Three 6 Mafia Over Theft Of Music For 30 Years

Nine Memphis rappers are suing DJ Paul and Juicy J claiming that more than 100 of their songs have 150 instances of them publishing songs that they contributed to and did not receive credit for.

AllHipHop Staff

Vanilla Ice Blames $500,000 Alimony Debt On A Glitch

Vanilla Ice owes his wife some big loot after being married for 22 years.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Judge To Toss Lawsuit Against Casanova For Breaking Woman's Jaw

Judge threatens to toss a lawsuit out against rapper Casanova, who is accused of breaking a woman's jaw inside of a diner in New York.

Nolan Strong

Lupe Fiasco Reacts To Royce Da 5'9" Rejecting His Bid To Join Slaughterhouse

The Chicago representative responds with the Crying Jordan meme...

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed