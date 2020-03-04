Jay-Z Accused Of Stealing Steal Megan Thee Stallion From Houston Label

Former MLB star Carl Crawford is accusing Jay-Z and Roc Nation of deliberately causing a rift between him and his star artist, Megan Thee Stallion.

(AllHipHop News) Former Major League Baseball star-turned-record label boss Carl Crawford has issued a scathing reply to his artist Megan Thee Stallion, who sued his 1501 Certified Entertainment label earlier this week.

The legal war between Megan and 1501 Certified jumped-off yesterday with her $1 million lawsuit, claiming the label took advantage of her and signed her to a lopsided contract when she was 20-years-old.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper accused 1501 of keeping the lion share of the profits from her lucrative recording career, in a 360 deal that allows the label to take a cut of her $100,000 performance fees.

Crawford did an interview with Billboard, where he accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of trying to steal his artist after his company put in all of the work.

"We gave this girl a 60-40 split. Now go ask the artist about that. She got parts of her masters [the] first time," Carl Crawford told Billboard. "You think Jay-Z would have gave her part of her masters on her first deal with Roc Nation? F##k no. Then, she's getting $100,000 a show and she don't want to pay up. That's what the issue was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn't wanna pay me no more."

According to Crawford, 1501 has already around $2 million in the hole marketing Megan's career, and he hasn't recouped yet.

Coming up with an amicable resolution to the dispute doesn't even seem possible and things hit a breaking point with Megan's million-dollar-lawsuit.

"If you watch her in her interviews, she looks like a little kid that's just being silly," Crawford said. "It's like she's not even taking it serious. Look at it. Everybody knows. She looks so silly telling everybody I didn't do nothing here in Houston, TX when we sat here and watched it from day one. She's such a fraud."

