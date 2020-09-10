AllHipHop
Jay-Z And Beyonce Ball Out On Insanely Expensive Yacht In Croatia

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jay-Z and Beyonce are sailing around Europe in a yacht that cost $2 million...a week!

(AllHipHop News) According to NPR, the United States has lost over 190,000 lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news outlet also noted that over 30 million people have filed for unemployment since the Spring — pointing to a U.S. recession unlike ever before.

Many people are suffering … but not the King and Queen of Hip-Hop, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé.

The Carters have enjoyed a great deal of success in 2020: Jigga’s empire continues to grow and between Queen Bey’s new IVY PARK and Disney’s Black is King, the songstress reign simply is not coming to an end any time soon.

And to celebrate, even amid the COVID-19 virus, the couple ) and a gang of their family members has taken a vacation. #WorkHardPlayHard

The billionaire icons are currently coasting in the seas of Croatia in a huge yacht that is costing them $2 million a week.

The Titanic-esque ship has a crew of 34 members and is the size of a football field. The yacht hosts up to 12 guests and includes eight huge staterooms, seven VIP rooms, a theater, a spa with professional masseuses, and a ton of toy including jet skis, water skies, inflatable paddleboards, a swimming pool and more.

Blue Ivy and the twins' (Sir and Rumi) parents aren’t just rocking out and not thinking about others.

They have already donated millions to the pandemic and hurricane relief efforts.

