Jay-Z And Beyonce's Daughter Drops Science About The Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Little Blue Ivy did a science experiment with her grandmother Tina to show how important it is to wash your hands.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter is using science to spread the word about handwashing during the coronavirus crisis.

The R&B superstar's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, captured her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, debuting an experiment to show her family why it's important to wash your hands regularly, and posted the footage online.

"Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," the eight year old says in the clip. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."

Blue Ivy then mixes pepper with water in a bowl, sticks her finger in soap and touches the middle of the bowl, and watches as the pepper, representing the coronavirus, spreads towards the outside.

"If you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick," she adds. "So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye."

Her proud grandmother captioned the video: "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus."

