Jay-Z And Beyonce Shower Ace Of Spades On Reese Witherspoon

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce and Jay-Z gifted Reese Witherspoon a case of the rapper's Armand de Brignac champagne - commonly referred to as Ace of Spades - after the actress shared an edited snap of herself with the couple.

The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a hilarious photograph of herself hovering over the couple while they sipped the champagne they brought along to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5th), and it seems the image didn't go unnoticed by the "Formation" star and her billionaire husband.

When Reese arrived back to her home in Los Angeles from a trip to New York, she was greeted with a beautiful bouquet and a case of the beverage from the musical pair.

“I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne,” the 43-year-old "Big Little Lies" actress shared on her Instagram story.

The package included a note that simply read, “More water — Jay and Bey.”

Reese shared her first sip of the drink with her mom, Betty, who called the champagne “delicious.” The "Morning Show" star agreed, gushing, “It’s really good.”

“Cheers guys, thank you so much!” she ended the video while toasting with her mom.

Jay has had a longheld stake in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.