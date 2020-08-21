Jay-Z and Pharrell Drop "Entrepreneur," Featuring A Bevy Of Businesses

Check out the latest from Jay-Z and The Neptunes!

(AllHipHop News) After much press and hype, Jay-Z and Pharrell dropped their collaborative effort, "Entrepreneur," where they extol the virtues of Black-owned business.

Pharrell croons, "You gotta let go/ If you want to fly take the leap/ You gotta risk it all / Or they'll be lots of things you'll never see/ You gotta let, let go/'Cause you never know what's in store/Mister entrepreneur."

Jay-Z said, "Uh, lies told to you, through YouTubes and Hulus/Shows with no hues that look like you do/ Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you?/For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs/Sipping crip-a-Cola consumer and an owner, uh/Till we all vertically integrated from the floor up/D'Usse pour up, sip Ace till I throw up/Like gang signs 'cept I bang mines for both ya'll."

The song is produced by The Neptunes, the latest in a slew of collaborative songs the entities have worked on together.

The song had been promoted by Time Magazine as a part of an issue devoted to race. Pharrell explained the song.

Pharrell told Time, "The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country, to begin with. Especially as someone of color, there's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire when you're starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?"



