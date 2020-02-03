AllHipHop
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Tomi Lahren tweets about the couple. Cardi B is ready to dog walk the Fox News personality.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and his Roc Nation company were heavily involved in producing the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl. However, the Brooklyn-bred mogul and his family are facing backlash for something else that happened at the Big Game in Miami.

A video showed Jay and his wife Beyoncé sitting as Demi Lovato sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Other individuals in their area were sitting as well. Yet, some conservatives, such as Tomi Lahren, specifically took issue with the couple not standing for the national anthem.

"Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?" tweeted Lahren.

Outspoken Senator Bernie Sanders supporter Cardi B jumped in to defend Jay and Bey by recalling her viral takedown of Tomi Lahren from 2019. A Twitter user quoted Lahren's tweet and tagged Cardi in the quote-tweet. The message read, "It’s time to walk the dog again." The "I Like It" performer replied, "Get me my leash."

Last year, Jay-Z was heavily criticized for partnering with the National Football League for entertainment events and social justice initiatives. Detractors claimed the deal was dismissing and silencing former San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick and his fight against police brutality and police misconduct. Kaepernick is still not signed to an NFL team after igniting the "take a knee" protests during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at sporting events.

“No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z recently told the New York Times about Kaepernick. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

