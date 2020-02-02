AllHipHop
Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

AllHipHop Staff
Jay-Z spoke to the New York Times ahead of Super Bowl LIV to discuss his partnership with the NFL.

(AllHipHop News) In an interview with the New York Times, Jay-Z discussed Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL.

The rapper and mogul opened up about the deal, which gives him the power to influence the Super Bowl’s music events, including the coveted halftime show.

This year, Super Bowl LIV's halftime show will be headlined by Roc Nation client Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The deal has also Jay to take on the NFL’s social justice initiative, Inspire Change. Inspire Change is described as being an “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.”

Roc Nation asked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, to commit the league to spend $100 million over the next 10 years on social justice outreach and causes.

The initial announcement of Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL last year sparked criticism and was often referenced as a “betrayal” to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

“No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z said. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

Colin Kaepernick is still teamless after choosing to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to stand in solidity with Black lives lost due to police brutality.

He later left the 49ers at the end of the season and hasn’t been hired by an N.F.L. team since the incident.

Despite the criticism, Jay-Z stands firmly in his decision to partner with the NFL.

“As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” Jay-Z said.

The interview also stated that the Super Bowl will sponsor a broadcast of a public service video that’s part of a series that shows the stories of black men and boys killed by police.

