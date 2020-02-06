Jay-Z: I Feel Honored To Use My Voice... I'm Not Cowering, I’m Not Speaking Soft

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter sat down with Columbia University Professor Jelani Cobb as part of a new lecture series. Footage from the conversation was posted to Roc Nation's Instagram page.

"I feel honored to be in these situations that I can use my voice and do the things I do. It's an extension of my family," said the billionaire businessman in one IG clip.

He later added, "I walk into every room as myself. I don’t walk in any room as anyone else. I’m not cowering, I’m not speaking soft. My voice doesn’t change - it sounds exactly the same way. I’m walking as myself and proud and I speak for us and that gives me a joy. I'm honored to be in those rooms."

Recently, Jay has been in rooms with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as part of a new deal between the football league and the Roc Nation entertainment company. The partnership drew criticism for not including Colin Kaepernick, the alleged blackballed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback that started the "taking a knee" protest against police brutality.

In contrast, some supporters defended Jay's decision to team with the NFL because it would allow the Brooklyn-raised rapper the opportunity to use the league's immense resources to fund community-based initiatives. The NFL reportedly committed $100 million to social justice causes over 10 years.

Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé also made headlines over the last few days for sitting during the singing of the US national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. The 4:44 album creator responded to the negative press by insisting his family was not making a political statement à la Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration.