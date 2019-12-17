AllHipHop
Jay-Z & Kanye West Reportedly Settled Tidal Legal Dispute

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Ye's 'Nebuchadnezzar' opera streamed on the Hov-led platform in November.

(AllHipHop News) Many rap fans were surprised to see Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Kanye West together at Shawn "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party over the weekend. The Watch The Throne collaborators had not been on the same page, publicly, for years.

According to TMZ, the Diddy-party reunion came after Jay and Ye had already reconciled privately. West's $3.5 million legal dispute with Carter over the Tidal streaming service in 2017 was reportedly settled behind the scenes earlier this year.

Jay did address some of his issues with Kanye in several songs. On 2017's "Kill Jay Z," Hov said, "But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe. But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye. You gave him 20 million without blinking. He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f-ck was he thinking?"

Jay-Z finally explained why he and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, did not attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian's wedding in 2014, which was said to be another sore point for West. On The Carters' 2018 track "Friends," Jay rapped, "I ain't going to nobody's nothing if me and my wife beefing. I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dying, n*gga, I ain't leaving."

There were also rumors that Jay took issue with Kanye's support for Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. The Roc Nation boss' "What's Free" verse in 2018 included him saying, "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye. They separate you when you got Michael and Prince's DNA."

