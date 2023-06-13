Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N*ggas In Paris” Goes Diamond

The Throne just added another jewel to the group’s crown. Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N##### In Paris” earned Diamond certification (10 million units) from the Recording Industry Association of America.
Collectively known as The Throne, Jay-Z and Kanye West released “N##### In Paris” in 2011. The Hit-Boy-produced collaboration lives on the Watch the Throne studio album.
West now has two Diamond-certified songs. The G.O.O.D. Music founder’s 2007 single “Stronger” reached 10x-Platinum status in 2021. 2005’s “Gold Digger” featuring Jamie Foxx is 8x-Platinum.
“N##### In Paris” is Jay-Z’s first Diamond-certified song. He does have two 4x-Platinum tracks – 2012’s “Clique” with Kanye West and Big Sean and 2013’s “Holy Grail” featuring Justin Timberlake.
Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N##### In Paris” won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. The record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Watch the Throne debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart by selling 436,000 copies in its first week. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the project as 5x-Platinum in 2020.
Kanye West ranks at No. 4 on the RIAA’s list of Top Digital Singles Artists (144 million units). Jay-Z presently has 18.5 million certified digital singles units. Fellow Hip Hop star Drake leads the tally with 184 million units.