AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z Makes A Surprise Appearance On Young Guru's Instagram Live With The Bullitts

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is accused of stealing aloe vera toilet paper.

(AllHipHop News) Many Jay-Z fans were hoping to see him take part in the ongoing Verzuz battle series on Instagram. While Hov has not committed to playing his hits on the social media platform, he did make an unexpected appearance on IG.

Famed audio engineer Young Guru was on Instagram Live with British singer-songwriter Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel. Then Samuel requested to speak to Jay because he wanted to know if the Roc Nation boss stole his bag with special toilet paper in it.

"They don't know how amazing your memory is... The reason I'm saying that, Jay, is because you got an amazing memory, so don't feign a bad memory when I tell you you stole my leather backpack with my aloe vera toilet paper in it. It was you," said The Bullitts as Jay-Z laughed off-camera in the background.

The Bullitts added, "Look, here's the thing. What'd you get the billionaire, greatest rapper of all time that has everything? Homemade, by his mom, aloe vera toilet paper. It was you, Jay. I went through all the suspects from the Gold Party."

After first admitting that he had no idea what the music producer/film director was doing, Jay seemed to catch that Samuel was just trolling. At one point, the 4:44 album creator responded, "Let me ask you a question. It is a serious question. Jeymes, have you not wiped your bum since the Gold Party?" 

Samuel has spent the last several weeks contacting other celebrities like Ellen Pompeo, Jessie Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, and Jay Electronica about his alleged missing toilet paper. Jay-Z eventually told The Bullitts if he wants to know who has his backpack he needs to find out who killed Rex Mills.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sin_bk
Sin_bk

Young guru needs to drop the "young" out that name. That nigga old af

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Demands $51 Million "Fantastical" Sex Assault Lawsuit Be Dismissed

Damon Dash is demanding a judge toss a $51 million lawsuit over "fantastical" claims by a photographer who claims he groped her when he was drunk.

AllHipHop Staff

Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

A painter who is famous for trolling 50 Cent was beaten and hospitalized after the rap star called for his assault.

Mike Winslow

by

CarolineWebb1

Ahmaud Arbery Was Harassed By GA Police As He Was Rapping

Did the cops in Georgia have it out for Ahmaud Arbery? A new video that has come to light could prove just that.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

alobuta2020

Kid Cudi, Virgil Abloh Connect With Limited Edition Merch For New Single

Rap star Kid Cudi is celebrating his first release in years, with new music and some new clothing with Virgil Abloh.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

AliceGrant

Billboard Responds To 6ix9ine's Accusations Of Being Cheated Out Of "Gooba" Going No. 1

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also had words for the controversial rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

SexyLexie

Vince Staples' 'Ramona Radio' Returns To Apple Music

The Californian is looking to offer thoughtful conversation and a lot of sarcasm.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance To Present COVID-19 Press Briefing

The organization has created a SAFER Plan.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Egypt Criss Quits 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Reality Show; Lil Twist Criticizes His Co-Stars

"I find it kind of fake that NOW AFTER 5 SEASONS these people talking bout how they being portrayed."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace1

Cardi B's Catsuit And Beyonce's Gown Up For Auction

A gown worn by Beyonce and a catsuit made famous by Cardi B are going up for auction to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SexyLexie