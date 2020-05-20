Jay-Z Makes A Surprise Appearance On Young Guru's Instagram Live With The Bullitts

The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is accused of stealing aloe vera toilet paper.

(AllHipHop News) Many Jay-Z fans were hoping to see him take part in the ongoing Verzuz battle series on Instagram. While Hov has not committed to playing his hits on the social media platform, he did make an unexpected appearance on IG.

Famed audio engineer Young Guru was on Instagram Live with British singer-songwriter Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel. Then Samuel requested to speak to Jay because he wanted to know if the Roc Nation boss stole his bag with special toilet paper in it.

"They don't know how amazing your memory is... The reason I'm saying that, Jay, is because you got an amazing memory, so don't feign a bad memory when I tell you you stole my leather backpack with my aloe vera toilet paper in it. It was you," said The Bullitts as Jay-Z laughed off-camera in the background.

The Bullitts added, "Look, here's the thing. What'd you get the billionaire, greatest rapper of all time that has everything? Homemade, by his mom, aloe vera toilet paper. It was you, Jay. I went through all the suspects from the Gold Party."

After first admitting that he had no idea what the music producer/film director was doing, Jay seemed to catch that Samuel was just trolling. At one point, the 4:44 album creator responded, "Let me ask you a question. It is a serious question. Jeymes, have you not wiped your bum since the Gold Party?"

Samuel has spent the last several weeks contacting other celebrities like Ellen Pompeo, Jessie Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, and Jay Electronica about his alleged missing toilet paper. Jay-Z eventually told The Bullitts if he wants to know who has his backpack he needs to find out who killed Rex Mills.