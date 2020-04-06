AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z , Meek Mill to Donate 100,000 Masks To Prisons

Fatima Barrie

Jay-Z and Meek Mill are giving back to those in need. The pair’s REFORM Alliance is donating thousands of masks to prisons.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance is lending a helping hand and donating nearly 100,000 surgical masks to healthcare workers, inmates, and correctional officers in prisons in the U.S.

The generous donation is to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. REFORM Alliance is an organization whose aim is to, “reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system.”

In a report by CBS News, the masks will be sent to several correctional facilities including 50,000 masks to Rikers Island, 40,000 masks to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, 5,000 masks to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and 2,500 masks to a Rikers medical facility.

"It's a very vulnerable population," Jessica Jackson, chief advocacy officer at REFORM told CBS News. "We're really worried about the number of people coming in and out of the facility, and the fact that the people living there might be sitting ducks during this pandemic."

REFORM took to Instagram and thanked everyone involved in coming together to bring the masks into prisons.

“These masks will help protect incarcerated people & correctional staff in #Rikers, the Tennessee DOC, and #ParchmanPrison from #COVID19,” they wrote.

Jay-Z also recently partnered up with Rihanna for another large donation. The Shawn Carter Foundation and the Clara Lionel Foundation each donated $1 million in support of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, The Fund for Public Schools, The American Civil Liberties Union, and the New York Immigration Coalition.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

Megan Thee Stallion's record label wants to force the rap star back to the negotiating table.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Yunggetem

EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Producer Jahlil Beats Building Affordable Housing In Pennsylvania

Jahlil Beats is working to change the lives of thousands of people in his hometown of Chester, PA by building hundreds of affordable housing units.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

prediksisgponline

Bow Wow Rants About Being Lonely & Horny During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

"I'm losing my mind 😝 I'm lonely alone AND HORNY 😂."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic

Young Thug is taking care of his parents during the quarantine and thinks he might spend $2 million on their care so far.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Debowalker65

2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A "Hits Versus Hits" Instagram Battle

Would you like to see ATL versus Philly on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Details On Yaya Mayweather Bloody Assault Of NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother

Yaya Mayweather allegedly stabbed the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child in both of her arms

Fatima Barrie

by

prediksisgponline

NBA Youngboy Freaks Out On Kodak Black Over "Snitch" Allegation

NBA Youngboy claps back at Kodak Black on IG live, with Yaya Mayweather by his side after a wild stabbing incident.

Fatima Barrie

Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis

Jeezy popped up on Ari Melber's show on MSNBC and had some words for President Donald Trump.

Fatima Barrie

by

PointGuard_QB

Kevin Hart Gets Aggressive With 50 Cent Over Gray Hair Jokes

Kevin Hart had some strong words for 50 Cent, who clowned the comedian gray hair.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Could Lose Millions For Illegally Streaming Movie

Damon Dash pockets could be raided for more millions by attorney an attorney who says the rap mogul illegally streamed "Mafietta" and ruined the movie.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChromeRadioLive