Jay-Z , Meek Mill to Donate 100,000 Masks To Prisons

Jay-Z and Meek Mill are giving back to those in need. The pair’s REFORM Alliance is donating thousands of masks to prisons.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance is lending a helping hand and donating nearly 100,000 surgical masks to healthcare workers, inmates, and correctional officers in prisons in the U.S.

The generous donation is to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. REFORM Alliance is an organization whose aim is to, “reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system.”

In a report by CBS News, the masks will be sent to several correctional facilities including 50,000 masks to Rikers Island, 40,000 masks to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, 5,000 masks to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and 2,500 masks to a Rikers medical facility.

"It's a very vulnerable population," Jessica Jackson, chief advocacy officer at REFORM told CBS News. "We're really worried about the number of people coming in and out of the facility, and the fact that the people living there might be sitting ducks during this pandemic."

REFORM took to Instagram and thanked everyone involved in coming together to bring the masks into prisons.

“These masks will help protect incarcerated people & correctional staff in #Rikers, the Tennessee DOC, and #ParchmanPrison from #COVID19,” they wrote.

Jay-Z also recently partnered up with Rihanna for another large donation. The Shawn Carter Foundation and the Clara Lionel Foundation each donated $1 million in support of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, The Fund for Public Schools, The American Civil Liberties Union, and the New York Immigration Coalition.