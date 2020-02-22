AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z Raises $85 Million For New Venture Capital Fund

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has raised a ton of cash, according to an SEC filing.

(AllHipHop News) According to an SEC filing, Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has raised a whopping $85 million from 54 investors.

Established in 2018, the venture is based in San Francisco and is overseen by Jay-Z, his longtime colleague Jay Brown and venture capital veteran Larry Marcus.

According to Forbes, Jay Z has already lined up some major investors for the new $85 million fund.

Some of the investors include Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty, electric mobility company Wheels, online camping marketplace Hipcamp, cookie company Partake Foods, and Hungry Marketplace, a catered food company.

In addition to Marcy Venture Capital, Jay-Z's portfolio includes Armand de Brignac, Roc Nation, Roc Nation Sports, Tidal, 40/40 Clubs, JetSmarter, Away, Uber, Partake Foods and more. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of Gym; Accuses Rapper Of Harassment

Planet Fitness said Boosie was kicked out of the gym for harassment, not for the comments he made about Dwayne Wade's daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

by

BigBrain

Live Nation Sued After Worker Gets Injured At A DMX Concert

A worker claims that the venue was too dark and that he fell because he could not see the open-sided stage clearly.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Pop Smoke's Family Working With Cops To Find Rapper's Murderers

TMZ reports that family members are struggling to understand why something like this would happen to rapper Pop Smoke.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

tomie1969

Eminem Addresses Black Music & Racial Representation On Royce 5’9″'s 'The Allegory' Album

Marshall Mathers talks Hip Hop, Elvis, the media, and race.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman Working Hard To Settle Beef

Both sides agree, the only clear winners will be the lawyers.

Nolan Strong

Def Jam Looking For New CEO

Def Jam is looking for a new CEO after Paul Rosenberg’s exit.

Fatima Barrie

Cardi B $3 Concert Offer Crashes South African Website

Cardi B will be performing at the 19,000 seat TicketPro Dome on June 12th in Johannesburg.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Legendary Roots Crew To Be Honored With Their Own Street

600 East Passyunk between South Street and Bainbridge will now be known for more than eclectic shops.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Will Ferrell Says "Old School" Nude Scene Happened Because Of Snoop Dogg

Will Ferrell says he got drunk and did a nude scene because Snoop Dogg was taking is good old time on set, smoking weed.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ricky29s