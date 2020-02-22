Jay-Z Raises $85 Million For New Venture Capital Fund

Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has raised a ton of cash, according to an SEC filing.

(AllHipHop News) According to an SEC filing, Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has raised a whopping $85 million from 54 investors.

Established in 2018, the venture is based in San Francisco and is overseen by Jay-Z, his longtime colleague Jay Brown and venture capital veteran Larry Marcus.

According to Forbes, Jay Z has already lined up some major investors for the new $85 million fund.

Some of the investors include Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty, electric mobility company Wheels, online camping marketplace Hipcamp, cookie company Partake Foods, and Hungry Marketplace, a catered food company.

In addition to Marcy Venture Capital, Jay-Z's portfolio includes Armand de Brignac, Roc Nation, Roc Nation Sports, Tidal, 40/40 Clubs, JetSmarter, Away, Uber, Partake Foods and more.