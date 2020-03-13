Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's decision to join forces with the NFL led to significant criticism. Some detractors even accused the legendary emcee of being a "sellout" for making the deal without alleged blackballed player Colin Kaepernick.

Jay-Z actually responded to those critics on Jay Electronica's new album A Written Testimony. The song "Flux Capacitor" includes bars specifically addressing the Roc Nation/National Football League partnership. He also name-drops NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Why would I sell out? I'm already rich, don't make no sense. Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench. Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail. I would've stayed on the sideline if they could've tackled that sh*t themselves," raps Jay-Z.

A Written Testimony is Jay Electronica's debut studio album. Jay-Z appears as an uncredited vocalist on eight of the tracks. The long-delayed project also features R & B singer The-Dream and Hip Hop artist Travis Scott.